(KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced multiple arrests of suspects allegedly involved in a criminal organization running several underground casinos in San Jose. Detectives launched the investigation into the operation after community members began complaining.

On April 20, SJPD executed seven search warrants at various locations including six in San Jose and one in Los Banos, officials said.

Locations in San José included:

• 2000 block of Whittington Drive

• 1000 block of Commercial Court

• 400 block of East Williams Street

• 200 block of Prairiewood Court

• 3000 block of Capewood Lane

• 1800 block of Harbor View Avenue

The seventh location was on the 21000 block of Ingomar Grade in Los Baños.

Detectives identified Chuong Ho, 43, of San Jose, as the mastermind behind the operation and arrested him for various felony charges. Aside from Ho, several others were also arrested for their alleged involvement, police said.

Police said the underground casinos were used as a conduit for other criminal activity including gambling, sale and use of narcotics and sale and purchase of stolen property. Officials said they seized more than $285,000, dozens of illegal gambling machines, 11 firearms, more than eight pounds of crystal meth and cocaine, 500 MDMA pills and over 2,000 pieces of stolen mail during the searches of the seven illegal casinos.

