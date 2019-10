SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department and PG&E are responding to an underground transformer fire in San Francisco early Monday.

Police are advising people to avoid the area of California and Larkin Streets due to this fire.

Right now IB/OB California Cable Car Line is delayed in the area; bus shuttles are en route from California and Van Ness to California and Davis to help transport riders.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

