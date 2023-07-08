SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Crews are responding to an underground vault fire that led to an explosion, the San Francisco Fire Department confirmed. The fire happened on the 2100 block of Pacific Avenue in the city’s Pacific Heights neighborhood.

A manhole cover exploded underneath a car and led to the damage of several windows in the area, according to SFFD. Citizen App video (above) shows a Tesla damaged due to the explosion.

As of 9 p.m., no injuries have been reported. SFFD is asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

This story will be updated.