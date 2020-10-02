Unhealthy air persists in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Bay Area is smothered by unhealthy air yet again on Friday, as a Red Flag Warning, Heat Advisory and Spare the Air Alert also continue to keep residents inside.

Officials are warning of smoky, poor air as winds blow over smoke from the Glass Fire burning through over 60,000 acres in the North Bay — where of course, the air quality is at its worst.

An evacuee from St. Helena said, “I think they are two different worlds. It’s been really telling just driving from here across the 12 and seeing this just unstoppable cloud of smoke. It’s remarkable how much the air quality changes. But I think we are all suffering from it across the Bay Area.”

The East Bay Regional Park District even warned of potentially closing its parks temporarily of conditions worsen.

Air Quality is currently at unhealthy levels. Visitors advised to minimize/refrain from outdoor recreation. If conditions worsen, restrictions, including temporary closures, may occur and service levels reduced for the safety of the public and park staff. https://t.co/cFWnDgqCMt pic.twitter.com/nt6gATY9Os — East Bay Regional Parks (@EBRPD) October 2, 2020

The #GlassFire in the North Bay will continue to impact air quality throughout the region this weekend. Air quality is expected to be in the red (unhealthy for everyone) and orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) range for the next 5 days. Protect your health by staying indoors. pic.twitter.com/2ayKCuhFgC — Bay Area Air Quality (@AirDistrict) October 2, 2020

AirNow.gov advises the following to stay safe amid hazardous air quality:

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens – take any of these steps to reduce your exposure:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Keep outdoor activities short.

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

Everyone else – take any of these steps to reduce your exposure:

Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard.

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.

Be active outdoors when air quality is better.

Red = Unhealthy air

The Bay Area’s Spare the Air Alert is in effect through Tuesday.

The same winds blowing in bad air are also mixing with the hot conditions to have a Red Flag Warning through Saturday morning in the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills & Diablo Range, Santa Cruz Mountains and Los Padres National Forest.

If that’s not enough to keep you inside this weekend, there’s also a Heat Advisory in place through 8 p.m. Friday.

Latest Stories: