Unhealthy air quality, hot temperatures lead to 2nd Spare the Air Alert issued in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A Spare the Air Alert has been issued for a second day in the Bay Area.

According to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, the air is expected to be unhealthy on Tuesday, May 26.

The first Spare the Air Alert of 2020 was issued for Memorial Day, Monday, May 25.

With temperatures forecasted to be in the triple digits inland and light winds mixed with vehicle exhaust, the district issued the second alert.

“As temperatures and traffic increase in the Bay Area, unfortunately, so does unhealthy air quality,” said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Air District. “When it matters most, we can protect our respiratory health and reduce our exposure to smog by avoiding outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.”

Young children, seniors and those with respiratory and heart conditions are advised to reduce outdoor activity.

For more details, visit the Bay Area Air Quality Management District website.

