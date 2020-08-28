Unhealthy air returns to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As firefighters make progress on containment of the three major complex fires burning across the Bay Area, unhealthy air quality returns to the region.

San Francisco on Friday morning registered “unhealthy “air quality levels at 9 a.m., advising older adults and those with respiratory problems to avoid going outside. Children are also urged to stay indoors.

9 AM UPDATE: Air Quality is currently RED-Unhealthy: Older adults and people with respiratory diseases should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion. Everyone else, especially children, should limit outdoor exertion. Visit https://t.co/KEPzIf1rw1 for more information. pic.twitter.com/xYp1nmo4cl — San Francisco Department of Emergency Management😷 (@SF_emergency) August 28, 2020

Unhealthy levels were also reported in areas including San Jose and the coast where the CZU Lightning Complex continues to burn.

Many areas of the East Bay including Oakland, Berkeley, and San Pablo also reported unhealthy air quality levels Friday morning.

Weather officials said conditions are expected to improve this weekend.

