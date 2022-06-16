DIXON, Calif. (BCN) — Firefighters in Dixon responded to a fire on Wednesday afternoon and came upon an engulfed RV in which a dead body was discovered, a city spokesperson said. Crews from the Vacaville Fire Protection District, the Winters Fire Department, and the UC Davis Fire Department attacked the fire in the 5800 block of Thissell Road. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

KRON On is streaming live news now

After the body was discovered, detectives from the Solano County Sheriff’s Office and the Solano County Fire Investigation Unit attempted to determine the circumstances surrounding the person’s death, which are currently “undetermined,” as is the person’s identity.

“The body was burned beyond recognition,” said sheriff’s spokesperson Deputy Rex Hawkins. “It doesn’t look that there was any foul play involved though.”

The investigation is ongoing and further details will be released when they become available, the Dixon city spokesperson said. Anyone with any information about the case is encouraged to contact Hawkins at sheriffpio@solanocounty.com.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.