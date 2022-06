UNION CITY, Calif. (BCN)– A thoroughfare in Union City has reopened a day after a water main break prompted its closure, police said Friday.

Union City police had issued an alert at 1:45 p.m. Thursday that northbound Union City Boulevard was shut down between Whipple Road and Kohoutek Way while Alameda County Water District crews worked to repair the main.

Police said late Friday morning that the road had reopened after the repairs were completed.

