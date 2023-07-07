(BCN) — An attempted robbery of a cannabis dispensary in Union City has led to a search for suspects wanted for attempted murder, the Union City Police Department said Friday.

At about 1:38 a.m. early Friday morning, police were alerted to a panic alarm at the FLOR cannabis dispensary on Courthouse Drive. On-site security said suspects forced themselves into the business to steal property, police said.

When security confronted them, the suspects began shooting and struck a victim, who is expected to survive. The suspects fled from the scene and have not been located, Union City Police said.

Detectives are investigating this as an attempted murder.

Anyone who might have information helpful to this case is encouraged to contact Detective Rivas at (510) 675-5399 or the investigations unit at (510) 675-5207. Anonymous tips can be sent to (510) 675-5207 or emailed to tips@unioncity.org.

KRON On is streaming live news

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.