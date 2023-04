(KRON) — Union City police are searching for a girl who has not been seen since Tuesday night.

Jazmyn White, 15, was last spotted in the area of Starling Drive and Partridge Way at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday. She was wearing a black shirt, jeans and black slippers.

White is described as a Black female who is 5 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds. She wears long black braids with pink in them.

Anyone with information about White’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or their local police department.