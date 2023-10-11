(KRON) — The victim in a fatal stabbing at a motor home park in Union City last week has been identified. The victim in an investigation into the incident was identified by the Union City Police Department as Jeanine Cowger, a 63-year-old Union City resident.

Officers with Union City PD responded to the Tropics Mobile Home Park at 3300 Almaden Boulevard at 7:46 a.m. last Thursday, Oct. 5 on a report of a stabbing. Officers located three victims with injuries at the scene.

One victim, later identified as Cowger, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other two were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect in the stabbing was identified as Carlos Daniel Hernandez, a 21-year-old Mountain View resident. He was located and arrested with assistance from the Mountain View Police Department.

A motive for the incident is still being investigated, police said.