UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Union City Police Department arrested a man on Sunday who is suspected of committing a homicide. The suspect was identified as Brandon Kong, 48.

The victim’s body was found on the railroad tracks near the 33000 block of Central Avenue just before 11 p.m. on March 13. Officers found an unconscious male suffering from various injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

Kong was identified as the suspect in the homicide and UCPD obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Officers located Kong in the area of 4th Street and Whipple Road on Sunday. He ran towards neighboring yards as they attempted to detain him.

After what police described as a lengthy standoff, Kong was found, arrested, and booked into Santa Rita County Jail.

Police are still investigating the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call UCPD at (510) 675-5282.