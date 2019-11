UNION CITY (KRON) – Union City on Wednesday will open up a healing space to help the community after two boys were shot and killed.

An 11 and 14-year-old were shot at an elementary school over the weekend.

The gunman remains at large.

The healing space is located at the Union City Family Center on Whipple Road and will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

