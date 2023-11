(BCN) — Union City police arrested someone with a loaded pistol Saturday night.

Two officers were patrolling the area of 30073 Industrial Parkway when they came upon a suspicious vehicle.

Officers allegedly saw narcotics in plain view and took the occupant into custody. During a search, police found a loaded self-manufactured, unregistered semiautomatic pistol.

Police arrested the suspect and took him to jail.

