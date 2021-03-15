Union City police ask for help finding missing 10-year-old girl with autism

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – An at-risk 10-year-old girl has gone missing from Union City, and police are asking the public for help.

Destiny Zeno, suffers from autism and possible schizophrenia, according to police.

She’s described as a black female with brown hair and eyes.

She was last seen around 8 a.m. near Comet Circle in Union City wearing a grey zip-up jacket, black bonnet on her head, T-Shirt, and acid-wash blue jeans.

She may also have her school laptop in a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Union City Police Department at (510)471-1365.