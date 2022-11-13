UNION CITY, Calif. (BCN) — The Union City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning. At 6:32 a.m., police responded to reports of gunshots heard in the 4200 block of Lunar Way.

At the scene, officers said they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The man was later transported to a hospital to treat a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said this shooting is an isolated incident, and that there are no ongoing threats to the public.

Anyone with more information about the shooting is urged to contact Detective Humberto Rodriguez at HumbertoR@unioncity.org or (510) 675-5282.

