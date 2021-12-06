Union City police investigate after man found shot dead inside car

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Police found a man in a car with multiple gunshot wounds in Union City.

The Union City Police Department said they responded to the area of 7th street just before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday for reports of gunshots.

The car in which the man was found also was struck by “numerous” bullets, police said. The victim was declared dead by Alameda County Fire officials.

The victim’s identity was not made public yet.

Anyone who may have been in the area or who witnessed anything can contact Detective Smith at 510-675-5268 or the Union City anonymous tip line at 510-675-5207. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Tips@unioncity.org

