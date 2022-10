Image of Aleena Third from the Union City Police Department.

UPDATE: Police confirmed Thind has been found.

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Union City Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Aleena Thind was last seen walking eastbound on Rocklin Drive near Pioneer Elementary School. Police did not say what day she went missing.

Thind is about 5 feet tall with black hair. Police said she was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the UCPD at (510) 471-1365.