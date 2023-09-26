(KRON) — The Union City Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Police said Malik Oscar Burr did not return home from school on Monday. He is a student at Cesar Chavez Middle School.

Malik is 5-foot-5, 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Malik is considered “at-risk” due to his age, but he does not have medical issues and does not take any medication.

He was last seen at his school, which is located at 2801 Hop Ranch Road. He communicated with his family at 8:30 p.m. Monday night, police said.

Anyone who sees Malik is asked to call 911 or the UCPD at (510) 471-1365.