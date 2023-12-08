UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Three times in two days, thieves burglarized a family-owned shoe store in Union City. The thieves eventually cleared the place out.

Within a span of 24 hours, a group of suspects broke into Sole Scrubs in Union City three times. Owner Kyle Goudie says the first happened early Sunday morning.

“First they smashed the window. They noticed we have bars here and we also have an extra security gate. They saw that so they left. And, then they came for a second time. That’s when they came — broke this window,” Goudie told KRON4. “They came back with a chainsaw or whatever. They cut down the bars. And, then they pushed them in and they all dropped on the ground here. After that, they just jumped right through and just cleared us out.”

Surveillance video shows the suspects taking everything they could. The store initially filled with shoes and clothing eventually emptied.

“I definitely felt devastated,” Goudie said. “It’s not only me that’s in this shop. It’s me and my other eight friends. We’re all young entrepreneurs, and we’re trying to do our best for the community.”

Goudie says police were on scene when the suspects returned the third time. The surveillance video shows patrol cars chasing after them. But Goudie believes they quickly terminated the pursuit for safety reasons.

“Ever since the break-in, we’ve been closed. At this time, we’re not sure when we’re gonna be back open again,” Goudie said.

Goudie believes the loss in merchandise and damages exceeds $50,000. His mother just celebrated the grand opening of her sandwich and coffee shop next door called The Une Union City.

“We were hoping to come back — both businesses gonna be running at the same time, but as you guys know — it’s not possible anymore,” Goudie said. The police department says it is actively investigating the burglaries.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Sole Scrubs recover from the theft.