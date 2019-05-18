Union city teachers set to strike Monday for higher pay raises Video

UNION CITY (KRON) - More than 11,000 students and parents in Union City's New Haven School District are bracing for next week.

Teachers, nurses, and counselors plan to go on strike Monday after they were unable to reach a contract deal with the district.

The school district and its teachers have both put forward their final contract offers over salary and they are nowhere close, which means teachers will walk off the job Monday.

Lisa Duncan, a science teacher at Eastin Elementary said, "We are looking for a fair settlement that honors the work we have been putting in and gives the students the resources they deserve."

However, the school district says they have cut $4 million out of the budget this year and will do so the next two years.

They say they can't afford to pay the teachers what they want.

District spokesperson John Mattos said, "A 10-percent pay increase will cost us $20 million dollars and we just don't have that money."

A mother said, "I think these teachers have given our children so much of themselves above and beyond and I think they deserve so much more than they get."

Though school will be open on Monday, many parents don't plan on sending their kids.

"We will cooperate with the teachers," one woman said. " I will not bring my grandson on Monday."

Another parent said, " I'm not going to bring her in because there aren't enough substitutes, so they cant provide my daughter with the education she needs.

There are 12 schools in the New Haven Unified School District and the strike will impact more than 11,000 students.

