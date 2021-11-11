Union City woman survives drive-by shooting unscathed

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Union City police are reporting of a drive-by shooting that miraculously left a woman unharmed.

A victim told police she was unloading groceries on the 33600 block of 11th Street at around 9:56 p.m. on November 28 when a black sedan pulled up and shot at her. The victim recalled at least five shots being fired.

The woman was able to run to safety and was not hit.

While investigating, police discovered that multiple cars and two residences were hit by bullets, with dozens of shell casings littering the ground.

Police did not release a possible motive for the incident and the suspects are still on the loose.