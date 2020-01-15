Union City’s Fire Station 30 closing its doors

UNION CITY (KRON) – Alameda County Fire Station 30 will be closing its doors at 8 a.m. today.

The city council voted for the closure last summer.

The local firefighters union called the station’s closure “a dangerous decision,” adding that it is “a disaster waiting to happen.”

The city responded by saying it was “a difficult issue” but that the station was “underutilized at a high cost to residents.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Latest Stories: