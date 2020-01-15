Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Union City’s Fire Station 30 closing its doors

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UNION CITY (KRON) – Alameda County Fire Station 30 will be closing its doors at 8 a.m. today.

The city council voted for the closure last summer.

The local firefighters union called the station’s closure “a dangerous decision,” adding that it is “a disaster waiting to happen.”

The city responded by saying it was “a difficult issue” but that the station was “underutilized at a high cost to residents.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News