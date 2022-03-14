SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The teacher’s union United Educators of San Francisco says the school district hasn’t paid hundreds of staff members since January 31, and some say they’ve experienced payroll issues well before that.

The union’s president says the district’s payroll department has been struggling to respond and correct the high volume of issue.

There was an in-person clinic held by the district one week ago where teachers could go get answers as to when they would get paid. The union says 132 educators attended.

Some walked away with a commitment to getting paid last Friday while others were told it wouldn’t be fixed until the next payroll cycle.

This is part of a statement released by the UESF President Amanda Hart saying “This is unacceptable, and a complete failure on the part of SFUSD. Educators are doing hard work and should not have to wait weeks or months to be paid properly. We have reports of people not being able to pay their rent, mortgages, bills, et cetera.”

The union wants the district to take accountability for this.

There is a class action lawsuit in the process of being filed by the union within the next week involving at least 275 staff members.

This afternoon there will be an event held by teachers and the union at the district office demanding all pay and benefit issues are corrected now.