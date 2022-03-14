SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Educators within the San Francisco unified school district are protesting because they say the new payroll system messed with their paychecks.

The school district says it’s payroll department has transitioned to a new system. During the transition, many issues have popped up including teachers not getting paid.

The union that represents San Francisco teachers are holding a rally to bring attention to what they say are teachers not receiving their full salaries since the beginning of the year.

“We have hundreds if not thousands of teachers, para educators, counselors, social workers and other staff who are owed thousands of dollars,” Leslie Hu from the United Educators of San Francisco said.

Tenderloin Community school teacher Danthu Pham says she is experiencing an extreme hardship after not receiving a paycheck for working fulltime, plus some additional overtime hours in February.

“My rent is late, and I had to write an email to the landlord, showing them that this has been happening to me and other educators in our city,” Pham said. “I haven’t been able to pay for my groceries.”

The paycheck problem stems from SFSUD transitioning to a new payroll system at the beginning of the year.

“I represent one of the districts of the city that has the highest concentration of teachers living in San Francisco,” San Francisco Board of Supervisors member Asha Safai said. “We want to make sure people get paid.”

Spokesperson sent KRON4 a statement that reads in part:

“This is inexcusable and should not have happened. It is SFUSD’s responsibility to pay its employees accurately and on time. We deeply apologize to every employee who has experienced a delay.”

Teachers have expressed their feelings towards the statement. They believe it will not help their financial situation.

“I already have to take out my savings to pay for the rent from last month, Pham said. “And I don’t have any more money”