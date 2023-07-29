Chances are good that this man’s last name is Smith, according to a new study. (Getty)

(BCN) — Santa Clara County’s largest public sector union says it has reached a tentative agreement with county officials on a new contract which includes the biggest wage increase for its workers in over 20 years, averting a planned strike.

The Service Employees International Union Local 521, representing more than 12,000 public-sector workers in Santa Clara County, said in statement Friday that it has struck a deal to potentially secure a 13 percent wage increase for workers over three years as well as a one-time lump sum payment of $1,200 per worker.

The tentative agreement averts a strike, which was authorized by SEIU Local 521 members in mid-June.

The deal also promises to include equity raises and additional wage gains for positions whose wages lag behind market rates, like public health nurses, to make these positions more attractive and help address staffing shortages. Union members are expected to ratify the new agreement in the next two weeks, followed by a formal ratification vote by the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors.

“Our union stood firm in demanding a fair contract, new gains, and protections for our members and families in Santa Clara County,” SEIU Local 521 Chief Elected Officer Riko Mendez said in a statement.

“We still have work to do to grow our way out of the short staffing and turnover exacerbated by the pandemic, but because of the resiliency and commitment of frontline county workers, we secured one of the best deals in the history of Santa Clara County,” Mendez added.

SEIU Local 521 represents more than 12,000 Santa Clara public-sector workers, including 911 dispatchers, social workers, county hospital staff, parks and roads personnel, among others.

