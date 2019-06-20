Union rejects VTA’s final offer on new labor contract

Members of the VTA bus drivers’ union announced on Thursday that it has rejected VTA’s final offer on a new labor contract.

The union held the vote Wednesday night, with 912 members voting “no” and 92 members voting “yes” out of 1,004 votes cast.

The disagreements are over salaries and pensions.

Workers are required to give 72-hours notice before any strike, so a strike could happen as early as the first week of July.

In the event of a strike, VTA will not be able to operate light rail service and will instead prioritize bus service along the highest ridership routes.

Only a fraction of service will run and will largely depend on the number of contract drivers available.

It would be the first-ever driver strike for the VTA.

