(KRON) — Health care workers said they have reached a tentative agreement with Kaiser Permanente Thursday, according to a post on X.

Kaiser and unions representing 75,000 workers were back at the bargaining table with the possibility of another strike looking on the horizon.

In social media posts from both the union and Kaiser Permanente, the two parties said they are thankful for the involvement of Acting U.S. Labor Secretary Julie Su. A full announcement is to come shortly, according to both parties.

The workers’ union asked in August for a $25 hourly minimum wage. In addition, workers wanted wage increases of 7 percent each year in the first two years and 6.25 percent each year in the subsequent two years.

Kaiser proposed minimum hourly wages between $21 and $23 depending on the location, according to a statement last week.

KRON4 has reached out to Kaiser for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.