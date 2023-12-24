(KRON) – Four people have been arrested after the Union Square pro-Palestine protest on Saturday.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, officers were facilitating a group that was exercising First Amendment rights at Market and 5th streets. Once the group moved to Union Square, SFPD says, “several people began to commit crimes ranging from assault to felony vandalism and causing property damage.”

The purpose of the protest was to call a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. A pro-Palestine protester was seen climbing a Christmas tree in San Francisco’s Union Square with a “Free Palestine” sign.

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with this matter. The suspects’ identities are not being released at this time.

One suspect is an adult man who was arrested for felony vandalism and resisting arrest.

Another suspect is a man who was arrested for assault on a police officer and battery on a police officer.

A female suspect was arrested for battery with serious bodily injury inflicted.

A minor was arrested for felony vandalism and resisting arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at (415)-575-4444.