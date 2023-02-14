SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The federal government is now investigating a United Airlines flight that plunged towards the Pacific Ocean on its way from Hawaii to San Francisco, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The United Airlines Boeing 777 left Kahului, Hawaii on Dec. 18 headed for San Francisco International Airport. Heavy rain and a flash flood warning were impacting flights that day. After takeoff, the plane reportedly came within 800 feet of crashing into the Pacific Ocean, according to a report from the Air Current.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The NTSB says a preliminary report will be released in two to three weeks.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.