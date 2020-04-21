United Playaz distributes free hand sanitizer, masks to hard hit areas across San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Giving back to the communities who need it most, United Playaz, which is a violence prevention and youth development organization based in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood, has been distributing free supplies to neighborhoods across the city for the last two weeks.

They’ve been to neighborhoods like the Tenderloin and Bayview.

On Monday, they were at Hunters Point handing out free hand sanitizer and masks.

On Tuesday, they’re making more rounds to give these supplies to those who don’t have the resources.

“It takes the hood to save the hood” — that’s the motto “United Playaz,” a violence prevention and youth development group based in SoMa lives by each day.

Over the last two weeks, they focused their efforts on supplies to communities that have been hit hard by the coronavirus.

“We feel that we’re giving back to the community. We’re trying to bring everybody together and keep everybody safe,” Wallace Ferguson said.

Wallace Ferguson is a volunteer at United Playaz.

They handed out hand sanitizer and face masks to those in the Bayview-Hunters Point area of the city.

The group, joined by San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney, also distributed supplies to the Tenderloin over the weekend.

“We did the hand sanitizers and face masks in the Tenderloin areas and in double rock yesterday and over a thousand people showed up in the tenderloin area for the sanitizers and face masks,” Ferguson said.

In a Tweet on Monday, Haney again addressed the needs of his district and others that are underserved in the city.

A new map of COVID-19 cases by zip code shows those testing positive are more likely to be people of color and living in low income neighborhoods.

According to the map, the Mission District has the highest number of cases.

“Large need because like hand sanitizer is hard for people in those neighborhoods to get. They don’t have access to it and by us being able to go and give it to them they appreciate it but yeah a large need in those areas,” Ferguson said.

On Tuesday, United Playaz will be handing out supplies in Potrero Hill.

