Units on scene for fatal traffic collision in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police are reporting of a traffic collision at the intersection of 7th Street and Alma Avenue.

The incident involved a motorcycle and a vehicle at around 8:23 a.m.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

This is the 43rd fatal traffic collision of 2021 and 44th victim in San Jose.

Traffic in the area will be impacted for the next several hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.