(KRON) — Cal Fire units responded to a three-acre brush fire near Highway 29 on Wednesday afternoon. Forward progress on the fire has been stopped and it is 25 percent contained.

#GrangeFire – CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit and local agencies are at scene of a 3 acre vegetation fire near the Hwy 29 / Grange Rd, Hidden Valley. If traveling in the area use caution.



The fire is at Highway 29 and Grange Road, just northwest of Napa County. Cal Fire reported the fire on Twitter at 3:50 p.m.

Crews will be around putting out hot spots for for the rest of the evening. Cal Fire asks anyone traveling in the area to use caution.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.