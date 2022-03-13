SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — University of San Francisco has fired baseball head coach Nino

Giarratano, Director of Athletics Joan McDermott announced Sunday.

The firing comes after a lawsuit emerged in the news on Friday that revealed alleged misconduct that affected the safety and well-being of the team, according to the university.

ESPN reported Giarratano is accused of “persistent psychological abuse and repeated inappropriate sexual conduct.”

In late 2021, USF investigated complaints from players and their families — resulting in the firing of associated coach Troy Nakamura on Jan. 13.

However, USF learned Giarratano allowed Nakamura to be on the team’s baseball field before a game last Wednesday — almost two months after Nakamura was fired.

“The new allegations in the lawsuit as well as Giarratano’s recent behavior in allowing Nakamura access to baseball operations is extremely concerning. As a result, we have taken actions to make changes in baseball program leadership,” McDermott said in a press release.

Effectively immediately, pitching coach Mat Keplinger will serve as interim head baseball coach.

Giarratano is a three-time West Coast Conference Coach of the Year and the program’s all-time winningest coach in his 23 years at USF, according to his school profile.

USF’s full press release can be read here.