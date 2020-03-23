University of San Francisco officials report two confirmed COVID-19 cases

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Two members of the University of San Francisco community have tested positive for COVID-19, according to school officials.

Officials say the two individuals are at home recovering at this time and have not been on campus for two weeks.

People who may have had contact with the two individuals have been in touch with USF officials.

The San Francisco Public Health Department says the two need ‘no further action at this time beyond continued close monitoring.’

In a statement released by the university, they assure the community that they are following protocols to ensure everyones safety.

“In addition to encouraging remote work for all employees whose essential functions do not require being on campus, the university has limited access to our campus and university buildings to promote social distancing. No outside guests, including family and friends, are permitted into USF buildings. The USF Department of Public Safety is making additional rounds of all campus buildings during the shelter-in-place order.“

No other details about the two individuals were released.

University officials remind all to:

Observe the shelter-in-place order and remain in your residence

Practice good hand hygiene

Reach out to your health care provider if you develop a fever, cough, or shortness of breath

Latest stories: