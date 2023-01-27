FAIRFAX, Calif. (KRON) — An unknown man approached a boy at a North Bay middle school and offered him a ride, according to a press release from the Ross Valley School District.

The incident happened in front of White Hill Middle School, located at 101 Glen Drive in Fairfax, RVSD said. A man approached a student and offered him a ride, saying that he had talked to the boy’s mother and she would not be able to pick him up. The student declined and the man drove away, school officials said.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

The student described the man as a clean-shaven white man in his 60s with white-gray hair. He was driving a white crossover-type SUV.

The student told his parent about the incident when they came to pick him up. Police have been notified as well and the school administration has been in contact with them.

The school district reminds its community “if you see something, say something.”