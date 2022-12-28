Officers received at least seven calls since Nov. 1 of this Ford Mustang doing donuts downtown (Pittsburg Police Department).

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — An unlicensed juvenile driver was arrested Wednesday afternoon after authorities say he was under the influence of marijuana, the Pittsburg Police Department announced in a Facebook post.

Before the arrest, police caught the juvenile doing donuts downtown in a blue Ford Mustang (above) that afternoon. The driver tried to get away and thought he would be safe at home in his driveway, according to police.

The Mustang was taken to car jail on a 30-day impound. Since Nov. 1, Pittsburg police said they’ve received at least seven calls regarding the Mustang doing donuts downtown.

KRON On is streaming news live now

No other information was provided by Pittsburg police.