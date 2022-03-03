PETALUMA (BCN) – A car driven by an unlicensed teen driver slammed into a Petaluma home on Wednesday, police said.

The 17-year-old driver was behind the wheel of a Mazda 3 that was reportedly speeding southbound on St. Francis Drive shortly before 5 p.m., when the car hit the side of a home, Petaluma police said.

When officers arrived, they found the car on the lawn of a home at St. Francis Drive and St. Joseph Way. The driver was reported uninjured, but was seeking medical attention with a guardian, according to police.

No one inside the home was injured in the collision.

The driver will be cited for driving while unlicensed and any other vehicle code violations after the investigation is complete.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Traffic Officer Dave Hutchinson at (707) 778-4372.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.