‘Unreal moment’: Juan Toscano-Anderson throws first pitch at A’s game

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Golden State Warriors Juan Toscano-Anderson threw out the first pitch ahead of the Rangers-A’s game Friday night.

The Bay Area native sported a custom #95 Toscano Oakland A’s jersey with matching green and yellow shoes.

Golden State announced it signed Toscano-Anderson, who was born and raised in East Oakland, to a multi-year contract.

He took to Twitter to express his appreciation.

“Thank y’all for having me,” he wrote. “Unreal moment for the Oakland kid.”

Steph Curry teased his teammate on social media.

“I’m taking that straight over the left field wall with the meanest bat flip you’ve ever seen,” Curry wrote on Twitter. “Bautista style.”

Last season, Toscano-Anderson played in 53 games and started 16 of them. He averaged 5.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists.