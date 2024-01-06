(KRON) – Hundreds of rounds of ammunition and several unregistered handguns were found in a search warrant, the Marin County Sheriffs County’s Office announced Saturday. Marin County Specialized Investigative Unit detectives conducted a search warrant at a San Rafael residence on Jan. 4.

Alson Conkey, 58, was found to have several unregistered handguns, a shotgun, and a stolen assault rifle, police said. There were reportedly “hundreds” of rounds of ammunition and brass knuckles found in the search. Police also found cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and oxycodone inside the residence.

Conkey is a convicted felon, according to police. Police also detained Jessica Dwyer, 40. Dwyer was found to have two outstanding arrest warrants

Dwyer was booked at the Marin County Jail for her warrants. Conkey also was booked for multiple felonies and misdemeanors.