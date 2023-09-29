(KRON) — Crews responded to a fire at a single-family home on Friday morning, the Napa Fire Department announced on Facebook. Firefighters initiated an “offensive attack” and entered the residence to search for any potential victims.

Fire crews located an unresponsive dog and got the pet out of the home, officials said. They quickly began to administer oxygen to the dog (pictured below).

Crews had to administer oxygen to a dog after rescuing it from a structure fire Friday morning (Napa Fire Department). (Napa Fire Department)

Shortly after, the dog was able to begin breathing on its own. He was taken to a nearby veterinarian for further evaluation.

Officials said the dog is expected to make a full recovery. NFD did not specify where in Napa this fire occurred. Cal Fire LNU crews also assisted in the response.