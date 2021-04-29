Unsolved homicide: Search for missing college student continues one year later

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is asking the public for help in solving the homicide of Henry Texada.

The incident occurred last year on April, 29th around 1:46 PM on the 2900 block of 68th Avenue.

The 23-year-old victim was attending Laney College prior to his death.

“I beg the community to help get justice for my baby. He/ we did not deserve for his life to be taken. Please!! Help us in the name of Jesus please Lord direct the police officers/ investigators in the right direction to get justice,” Texada’s mom said in a statement.

Investigators were able to recover the suspects vehicle, which they learned was rented in Reno, Nevada.

Anyone with information should contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950