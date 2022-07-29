SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – The headquarters of a popular donut shop in the North Bay was the scene of an unusual burglary. It was all caught on camera and now many are wondering why it happened.

The cameras inside the headquarters of Johnny’s Donuts in San Rafael captured the entire crime. You can watch using the video player above as the suspect walks in and begins searching around.

“Do you know this man? I have no idea who this person was. He kind of looks lost,” said Craig Blum, the owner of Johnny’s Donuts.

Blum says the theft happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. He checked the surveillance video after a driver came back late and noticed something was wrong.

“When you look at this video, what do you think? Why, why is he in our office, what is he looking for? He busted open the file cabinet and he was looking over for stuff in my office. He was all over,” Blum said.

Blum says the man eventually grabbed some cash. He left, but came back 10 minutes later after leaving his keys. He also took a set of keys to a truck that Blum owns, but left the truck behind.

Blum says they handed over the video to the San Rafael Police Department, who posted it on their Facebook page.

“I have heard from people all over the country. Everybody seems to think this guy looks familiar,” he said. “We just want our truck keys back, that’s all.”