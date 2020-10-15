Unusually high temps scorch Bay Area, Heat Advisory issued

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — It’s mid-October and the Bay Area is yet again seeing unusually high temperatures. A Heat Advisory has been issued.

The Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday through 9 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service says temperatures will be 15-25 degrees above average. Some parts of the Bay Area will even hit the triple digits.

KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable says the warm and dry conditions will likely last into the beginning of November — conditions that create heightened risk for fires.

National Weather Service

As firefighters near full containment on the Glass Fire that started during a Red Flag Warning in late September, the Bay Area is yet again on alert for fire danger with these hot temperatures and gusty winds.

Cal Fire has its firefighters ready to go in case of any blazes reported while the Heat Advisory and Red Flag Warning is in effect.

Statewide, California will also be under a Power Alert Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. This comes as the ISO expects people to crank up their air conditioning systems to beat the heat.

