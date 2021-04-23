Unvaccinated residents get drive-thru doses in San Ramon

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Contra Costa Health Services hosted a drive-thru vaccine clinic in San Ramon on Friday.

The earliest slot available at 2641 Camino Ramon was 9:45 a.m. Appointments are required and it’s only available to county residents who are at least 18 years old.

San Ramon Valley Firefighters are administering the doses – which are for first-time vaccinations only.

Friday’s patients will immediately be scheduled for their second dose on May 26 or 27.

The city website has all the scheduling information, with vaccinations going through 5 p.m.