Up to 8 men assault 3 in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Rosa police are investigating an assault that sent three men to a local hospital with serious injuries.

It happened at the Transit Mall downtown Tuesday night.

The victims said they were confronted by 7 to 8 men.

One of them allegedly hit the victims with a golf club.

Police have limited descriptions of the men involved.

They are asking anyone with information to call the police department.

Latest Stories: