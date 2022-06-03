A 29-acre brush fire that started burning Friday morning on San Bruno Mountain is currently 80 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

The fire began burning just after 6:45 a.m. near Tower Road on the west side of U.S. Highway 101. No structures have been damaged by the fire, but a video posted to Twitter by Cal Fire’s San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit showed parts of the mountain that have been blackened by the blaze.

As a result of the Tower Fire, as Cal Fire has referred to it, San Bruno Mountain State and County Park will remain closed Friday, according to the San Mateo County Parks Department.

Helicopters from Cal Fire’s Monterey-San Benito Santa Clara units assisted in controlling the fire, according to Cal Fire officials.

