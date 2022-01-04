Arrest made in San Francisco’s 1st homicide of 2022: police

HORIZONTAL – Police car lights for stories with crime, accidents or other emergencies as logo or placeholder. (Special to Bay City News/ArtOlympic)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco Police announced they have made an arrest in Monday’s fatal shooting at an apartment building on Brannan Street, marking it the city’s first homicide of 2022.

According to SFPD, at approximately 3:30 p.m. officers from the Southern Station responded to a call of a shooting at an apartment building on the 100 block of Brannan Street.

After officers were able to make their way to the apartment — they found an adult man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Despite efforts to provide medical assistance, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

SFPD said in a press release that while investigating the incident officers were notified that 43-year-old Ricky Anicas turned himself in at the San Francisco County Jail.

Investigators from the SFPD Homicide Detail interviewed Anicas at the jail and determined that he was suspect in the homicide that took place on Brannan Street.

SDFPD did not specify Anicas’ involvement in the fatal shooting — but was booked on charges of murder, assault with a firearm, and assault with a deadly weapon.

The case is still under invesgation — anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or anonymously Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.”