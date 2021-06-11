Update: SF police arrest Tenderloin homicide suspect

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Officers in San Francisco have arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed a victim on Thursday morning in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened around 10:10 a.m. near the corner of Jones and Market streets.

There was an arrest made today in the homicide that occurred yesterday at Jones/Market.



The man who was tragically killed, Howard, was well know to the community, & a participant in neighborhood job training.



Additional patrols are happening around where the shooting occurred. — Matt Haney (@MattHaneySF) June 11, 2021

Officers patrolling the area reportedly heard several gunshots nearby and then found the victim, identified by the city’s Medical Examiner’s Office as 43-year-old San Francisco resident Howard Dixon, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Dixon was taken to a hospital and despite life-saving efforts, he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

As officers investigated the homicide, they were able to identify the suspect as San Francisco resident Lee Colvin, 49.

After locating Colvin, officers arrested him on suspicion of murder. At the time of his arrest, Colvin was on parole for an unrelated voluntary manslaughter conviction, police said.