Update: Suspect connected to multiple armed robberies arrested, another on the run

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – One person has been apprehended for being suspected of committing a rash of robberies across the Bay Area, while their co-conspirator is still on the loose.

Police say that they noticed 22-year-old Fajon Green of Oakland sitting in a vehicle in the Pleasanton Stoneridge Mall parking lot which matched the description of a car involved in robberies earlier that day on November 4.

When confronted, Green and another person ran away, with the acquaintance being able to evade police.

Fajon Green booking photo released by San Mateo County Sheriff

Green, and the co-conspirator, are suspected of robbing a victim at gunpoint at Crystal Springs

Golf Course at around 10:28 a.m., using a Glock semiautomatic pistol with a high capacity magazine. They stole the victim’s Rolex watch and wallet before fleeing in a silver Infiniti sedan.

Green was in possession of a Glock pistol and several Rolex watches when arrested.

Approximately one hour later, police say they committed another robbery in San Ramon.

While being interrogated, detectives later learned that Green and his partner also committed an armed robbery in San Mateo on November 3 using the same firearm.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Detective Barker of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at 650-363-4050 or email cbarker@smcgov.org.